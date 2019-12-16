WATCH: Several student protests in Bengaluru in solidarity with Jamia, AMU

At IISc, around 50 students got together in the morning to make posters in multiple languages, in a bid to observe plurality. (Express photo) At IISc, around 50 students got together in the morning to make posters in multiple languages, in a bid to observe plurality. (Express photo)

As students from across the country held marches against the police action at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, several protests were held in Bengaluru Monday.

While a group of students and faculty members went on a sit-in protest for the entire day at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), students from several colleges in the city got together at Puttana Chetty Town Hall to express their dissent.

At IISc, around 50 students got together in the morning to make posters in multiple languages, in a bid to observe plurality. Later, the students went on a silent protest in front of the institute’s Central Office.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sumithra Sankaran, a postdoctoral student, said the protests were primarily against the “police brutality” on students of Jamila Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

“The government is trying to hold citizens and their rights to ransom, forcing us to prove citizenship. Instead of diving its citizenry on the basis of religion and language, the government should focus on making it possible for everyone to live and work together in a peaceful manner,” she said.

Another undergraduate Biology student said, “The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are undoubtedly anti-human and anti-national as they violate the fundamental rights of citizens.”

Meanwhile, some faculty members joined the cause, addressing students on the importance of “expressing oneself to ensure civil society oppositions are considered in the future.”

Explaining the same, Prof. Suvrat Raju, of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), said, “Multiple decisions made recently by this government indicate an Islamophobic attitude, including CAA and NRC.”

He added “The idea of using religion as a test for citizenship is highly condemnable as it violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The possible combination of CAA with NRC is also something that is of high concern for us and this nation.”

When asked why the students who turned up for the protest were not much in number, an organiser student said, “Most of our batchmates are on a semester break. Those who were on the campus on either some research work or who could not travel back home because of the prevailing situations, especially in the northeast, turned up for the protest. Some others fear the institute might take disciplinary action.”

At the same time, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) also led protests in the city, which saw the attendance of around 500 students from various private and state-run colleges.

“The protest at JMI was against the anti-people draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This protest was one of the voices of many protests reverberating across the country. We strongly urge upon the government to immediately cease their brutal attacks on protesting students. We demand police investigation to nab the fringe elements and to take action on police personnel responsible for the ghastly attack,” AIDSO State Secretary Ajay Kamath said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a student leader from a prominent private college in the city accused the police of “forcing them to cancel a protest” scheduled on Tuesday. “I have been put on the police watch. They’re refusing to give a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a protest planned in Bengaluru on December 17. They have asked me to send a message saying the protest is cancelled,” the student told indianexpress.com.

The Karnataka capital has been witnessing several protests since the Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha last week. Over 3,500 people, including prominent personalities from different walks of life, had gathered together Sunday to express dissent against the new law.

