Bengaluru sees biggest single-day Covid spike since last Nov, minister seeks blood donation amid second wave fears

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday urged citizens, social organisations and volunteers to cooperate with the government in raising awareness about blood donation, citing the ongoing Covid-19 situation. (File Photo)

With Bengaluru reporting over a thousand Covid cases on Friday, the biggest single-day spike since November 20 last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is likely to recommend the Karnataka government to close gyms, swimming pools, community halls in apartments and open-air gyms in parks.

“We will recommend closure of gyms, swimming pools and party or community halls in apartments in the city, besides shutting down all open-air gyms in BBMP parks,” N Manjunatha Prasad, commissioner of the city civic body, said on Friday. He added that preliminary discussions had already taken place between BBMP officials and top officials in the department of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,037 of the 1,587 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases in the Karnataka capital rose to 8,623, nearly 72 per cent of the same across the state.

Giving an insight into the viral resurgence in Bengaluru, Prasad said five zones, namely East, West, South, Mahadevapura, and Bommanahalli, have been reporting more than 100 cases a day. He added that bringing down the occupancy at cinema halls and theatres to 50 per cent and leaving alternate seats vacant would also be a part of its list of recommendations to the state government. “We are still unaware of the number of people who got infected at cinema halls, as they are enclosed spaces and are currently operating at 100 per cent capacity,” he said.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ. 50ರಷ್ಟು ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರಿಗೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡುವ ಯಾವ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪವೂ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಮುಂದಿಲ್ಲ. ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರು ಮತ್ತು ಥಿಯೇಟರ್ ಮಾಲೀಕರು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಆವಶ್ಯಕ ಮುಂಜಾಗ್ರತಾ ಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪದೇ ಪಾಲಿಸಿ, ಕೊರೋನಾ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಹಕರಿಸಿ. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) March 19, 2021

However, with many voicing disappointment over the BBMP’s proposal, CM Yediyurappa clarified that no such recommendation has been made to the government as yet. “We haven’t received any proposal yet on reducing occupancy at cinema halls to 50 per cent. However, theatre owners and audiences must adhere to all protocols and cooperate with the government in containing the spread of Corona(virus),” he tweeted.

Earlier, ‘Sandalwood’ actor Kichcha Sudeepa had requested Yediyurappa not to reduce occupancy at cinema halls as it would affect the recovery of the industry, which was severely hit by the pandemic.

Health minister urges blood donation amid fears of second wave

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday urged citizens, social organisations and volunteers to cooperate with the government in raising awareness about blood donation, citing the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“We are anticipating a second wave of Covid-19 infection and people need to be cautious. We may require more blood during these times. In times like these, social organisations and volunteers should come forward and join hands with the government to increase blood donation camps and initiatives,” he said.

1,587 new cases in Karnataka, positivity rate rises to 1.72

Karnataka reported 1,587 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Trailing Bengaluru Urban, which accounted for the majority of fresh cases, were Tumkur (90), Kalaburagi (61), Mysuru (49), and Dakshina Kannada (47).

While 91,884 samples were tested (including 6209 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state, over 1.19 lakh people were inoculated in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services stated.