Bengaluru: Security guard waiting for food parcel killed after car rams into pavement

A 59-year-old security guard waiting to collect a food parcel outside an eatery in north Bengaluru was killed on Monday night after a speeding car rammed into people standing outside the hotel. The police said that initial investigations suggest that the car driver was drunk at the time.

Security guard J R Ravishankar Rao, an ex-serviceman, was waiting outside Durga Military Hotel on Kodigehalli Main Road with two of his colleagues to collect a parcel of food at around 11.45 pm on October 10 when a car rammed into the pavement where they were standing.

The Hyundai Santro car involved in the accident was driven by a man identified as B Poovaiah, an employee of a private firm, the police said.

While Rao died due to injuries caused by the accident, several others, including Poovaiah, were injured. The injured were identified as Manjunath, Raghavendra, Naveen B, and Prakash M. Raghavendra is an employee of Durga Military Hotel.

Several two-wheelers that were parked outside the hotel were also damaged. The Hebbal traffic police have registered a complaint filed by J R Vinod Rao, the 33-year-old son of the deceased security guard.