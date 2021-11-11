scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Bengaluru: Security guard kills flat owner who scolded him for drinking on duty, held

Angry with the resident for complaining against him to the association, the guard allegedly attacked the man while he was out for a walk near the building’s parking lot.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: November 11, 2021 8:52:19 pm
According to officials at HAL police station, the victim has been identified as Bhaskar Reddy (65) and the accused is Basanth, a native of Nepal. (File photo)

The HAL police in Bengaluru registered a case Friday against the security guard of an apartment for allegedly killing
a flat owner who had reprimanded him for consuming alcohol while on duty.

According to officials at HAL police station, the victim has been identified as Bhaskar Reddy (65) and the accused is Basanth, a native of Nepal, whom the police have taken into custody. The incident took place at the Aeronautical Engineers’ Co-operative Society building under HAL police station limits in East Bengaluru.

“According to our preliminary investigation, Bhaskar, who had been residing at the apartment for the past two years and was the secretary of the residents’ welfare association of the apartment, found Basanth in an inebriated state while on duty and objected to it. Bhaskar had also warned him several times. The two allegedly had an argument in this connection during a recent apartment association meeting,” a senior police official told indianexpress.com.

Angry with Bhaskar for complaining against him to the association, Basanth allegedly attacked the man while he was out for a walk near the building’s parking lot on Wednesday. “Basanth is alleged to have slit Bhaskar Reddy’s throat with a knife after attacking him. Residents rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries,” the police added.

The police registered a case against Basanth based on a complaint from Bhaskar’s son. Investigation is underway.

