Bengaluru: Second leg of national art workshop for differently-abled begins at Nimhans

The second leg of the national art workshop-cum-art exhibition for differently-abled people began at the National Institute of Mental health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru Monday. The event was formally inaugurated Tuesday by Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Union Government, and Mrityunjay Jha, Deputy Secretary, DEPD.

As many as 23 participants from across the country with mental disability, autism, spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, neurological disorders, and multiple disabilities will display their talent in the event that will end on October 14. Art experts from Chitrakala Parishad, Bengaluru are guiding and training the participants.

“Parents are so enthusiastic to see their children’s work. I would say everyone has a beautiful mind and this is exhibited in their art. I met one mother at the workshop whose child paints when he gets angry,” Yadav told indianexpress.com.

Artworks made during the workshop will be displayed and sold during the exhibition that will be held during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in December.

Yadav who hailed the contribution of Nimhans in the field of mental treatment evinced the department’s interest in associating with the institute. We are developing a new mental rehabilitation institute in Madhya Pradesh which will be inaugurated by July 2023. It will be a premier institute. We are ready to support new ideas which the Nimhans comes up with,” he said.

Nimhans director Dr Pratima Murthy who spoke on the occasion stressed on the need to give opportunities to people to showcase their talents. “This is one of those events where people from different states have participated. What is amazing to me is the energy and enthusiasm of the participants and their parents. Art has been one of the parts of treatment all over the world.”

The workshop is being organised by the Department of Psychiatric Social Work, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services and Department of Mental Health Education at Nimhans, in association with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Dr Aarti Jagannathan, Additional Professor at the Department of Psychiatric Social Work, Nimhans, said that persons with disability at the workshop will not just be able to learn under the guidance of industry experts on how they can better their painting, but also have a chance to exhibit their paintings and see it getting sold – the proceeds of which will be accrued to back to them. Thus this workshop can be therapeutic and rehabilitative for persons with disability, she said.

Dr K S Meena, Head of the Department of Mental Health Education, Nimhans, said, “Art plays an important role in the mental wellbeing of an individual, all the more, when it is related to persons with disabilities. It can help in rebuilding social connections and strengthen existing support in communities. It can also help boost confidence and make one feel more engaged and resilient.”

Dr Shanivaram Reddy, Associate Professor of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS said that art would give the chance to explore the inner desires to the outside world and it will give the chance to understand others in a meaningful manner.

“Disability need not be a barrier to dreams and achievement. When the right opportunities are provided, persons with disabilities can prove their mettle. This national art workshop-cum-exhibition for persons with disabilities is a golden opportunity for persons with disabilities to showcase their abilities,” said Dr Sivakumar T, Additional Professor of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services, Nimhans.

A total of 25 persons with mental health and neurological disabilities participated in the first leg of the workshop from July 11 to July 15.