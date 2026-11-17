A 45-year-old scrap dealer was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a parked car at a private layout in Manchappanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru Monday. The police registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating whether it was suicide or murder, while also probing business rivalry as a possible motive.

Imraz Pasha, a resident of Gottigere who ran a scrap business in Yelahanka, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a black Volkswagen car. Residents noticed that the car had been parked in an isolated stretch of the private layout since the previous evening and alerted the police.