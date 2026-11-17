A 45-year-old scrap dealer was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a parked car at a private layout in Manchappanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru Monday. The police registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating whether it was suicide or murder, while also probing business rivalry as a possible motive.
Imraz Pasha, a resident of Gottigere who ran a scrap business in Yelahanka, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a black Volkswagen car. Residents noticed that the car had been parked in an isolated stretch of the private layout since the previous evening and alerted the police.
Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Ramesh Banoth said, “We have recovered an empty cartridge from the spot. The victim had come from Yelahanka.”
Police personnel who visited the spot recovered what are suspected to be bullet cartridge cases, including the empty cartridge, near the vehicle. However, the firearm was missing, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.
They have yet to establish whether the shooting occurred at the layout or whether Pasha was shot elsewhere and his body brought to the spot. A dog squad and forensic experts were pressed into service to collect evidence.
According to Pasha’s family, he was with his son on Monday before receiving a phone call in the afternoon from Naveed Baig, an acquaintance also involved in the scrap business, and leaving home to meet a friend.
The police are questioning Pasha’s relatives and acquaintances, and examining his call detail records to establish his last contacts and movements before his death. Suspecting that someone known to him could be behind the killing, they are probing business rivalry as a possible motive and making efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect.
“We have now obtained information from his family and are investigating the circumstances under which he was with the person who called him,” said Banoth.