Unsung Heroes: With authorities ignoring climate change issues, Bengaluru sees hope in this scientist

One of the biggest challenges for the citizens and conservationists of Bengaluru is to convince the political and bureaucratic machinery to address climate change problems and the economic value of sustainable development. However, in such trying times, Dr T V Ramachandra comes as a ray of hope.

In the last twenty years, Ramchandra has established an active school of research in the area of energy and environment. A graduate from BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru, in 1985, Ramchandra obtained PhD in Ecology and Energy from the Indian Institute of Science in 1995. Presently, he is a Coordinator of Energy and Wetlands Research Group (EWRG), Convener of Environmental Information System (ENVIS) at Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Talking to The Indian Express, Ramchandra said, “I have always been a frontrunner in school and college. I had a teacher in school who used to make the toppers of the class teach students who could not do well. At a young age she inculcated in me an interest in teaching. She shaped my career. Moreover, I have always been interested in science.”

“During my engineering days I had decided not to leave India. Of the 32 students who graduated, all except me went abroad either for a job or to pursue higher studies. I told my friends I do not want to waste my country’s money by going abroad. I wanted to work in India and make my nation proud. After finishing my studies, I have been to several countries,” he said.

Ramchandra is a member of the Karnataka State Wetland Authority, Kerala Wetland Authority (2022), National Wetland Committee, Government of India and Karnataka State Audit Advisory Committee. Earlier, he was a member of the Karnataka State level Environment Expert Appraisal Committee (2007-2010), appointed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India and a member of the Western Ghats task force appointed by the Government of Karnataka. Apart from this, he is serving many committees of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) related to the wetlands of Bengaluru.

In 2020, he featured in the global ranking of top 2 percent of scientists. The list was prepared by Stanford University. He is a recipient of the Johny Biosphere Award for Ecology and Environment (2004), Satish Dhawan Young Scientist Award (2007) by the Karnataka state government, ENVIS (Environmental Information System) Award (Thrice: 2004, 2014 and 2015) by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Talking about his areas of interest, Ramchandra said, “My research interests are in the areas of aquatic ecosystems, biodiversity, ecological modelling, Western Ghats ecology, energy systems, renewable energy, energy conservation, energy planning, geo-informatics, environmental engineering education research and curriculum development at the tertiary level. I have published over 352 research papers in the reputed peer-reviewed international and national journals, 75 book chapters, 333 papers in the international and national symposiums and 19 books. I have guided 152 students for master’s dissertation and seventeen students for doctoral degrees.”

His contribution in monitoring lakes in Bengaluru and preparing a blueprint for their rejuvenation have always been a benchmark which is referred to by activists and government officials.

“I have developed a mini forest at IISc in a two-hectare area with 49 native species, 500 saplings. The entire plot is amazingly transformed into the type of habitat that prevails in the moist forests of the Western Ghats. The water table in this location has improved to 4-5 metre compared to the 60-70 metre depth earlier. This indicates that land cover dynamics play a decisive role in recharging the groundwater sources. This model is being replicated in many districts of Karnataka,” Ramachandra said.

In his recent research ‘Valuation of Terrestrial Ecosystems Services’, Ramachandra highlighted the need to undertake valuation of the ecosystem services which could be considered while developing policies pertaining to conservation and sustainable management of ecosystems. He stated in the report that environmental accounting systems seek to determine a region’s environmental and economic assets and can be used to assess whether economic development is consistent with sustainable development or to help ensure optimal use of natural resources and the environment.

In his research in 2017, Ramachandra also highlighted that the wetland of the Agara-Bellandur lake, which earlier aided in retaining rainwater, groundwater recharge and bioremediation, has been abused by construction activities in the SEZ by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). He stated that the storm water drain connecting Bellandur lake and the city market was narrowed to 28.5 metre against the original width of 60 metre, thereby violating the NGT guidelines of maintaining the physical integrity of storm water drains and buffer zones. This report was the backbone of an argument presented before the government by the activists when the rainfall on September 4 inundated parts of Bengaluru.

Ramachandra’s report said, “If the drains are concretized the velocity of water increases which further enhances the chance of flooding. The SEZ in Bellandur-Agara wetlands should be shifted to other regions in Karnataka and further industrialization and construction of commercial establishments in the region should be stopped.”

In a message for young students aspiring to be scientists, Ramachandra said, “Our country is something very unique. It gives an opportunity to talented youngsters but they should not lose focus or deviate. They need proper mentoring. Unfortunately, due to social media and fake news, these young minds deviate a lot. We do well in institutions like IISc because we have academic freedom here. We take up topics of our interest and pursue them. We do well, naturally, when we pursue our interests.”