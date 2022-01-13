Bengaluru schools to remain shut for Classes I to IX till January-end: Education department

The Karnataka Education department Thursday announced to extend the closure of schools in Bengaluru for students of Classes I to IX till January 31. The move comes after a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The decision was taken after Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh held a meeting with the officials of the department. Meanwhile, for other districts in Karnataka, the minister advised the deputy commissioners not to shut down schools in a hurry and said they can remain open till the positivity rate is within 5%.

The Karnataka government in its latest guidelines had said that the deputy commissioners have been given the authority to take a call on whether schools should remain closed after consulting officials from the Health and Family Welfare and Public Instruction departments.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases are increasing in schools across the state. Till Tuesday, according to the Education department, around 298 students have tested positive.

In Hassan district, a total of 66 students, including 33 of a residential school, and 30 teachers have tested positive. In Kalaburagi, 13 students and four staff members of the Karnataka Central University tested positive. In Mysuru district, 32 students from various schools and seven teachers have tested positive.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had Tuesday announced that all Covid-19 restrictions, which were meant to be in force till January 19, will be extended till the end of this month.