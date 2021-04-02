scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Bengaluru: Physical classes for students in 6th to 9th grade suspended

Physical classes will continue for students in Classes 10 to 12, but attendance is not mandatory and has been left to the choice of children and parents.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
April 2, 2021 10:11:57 am
An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom in Bengaluru, Friday, March 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak, File)

Students in Classes 6 to 9 in Bengaluru will move back to an online mode of education, the Karnataka government announced on Thursday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

“Keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 cases, physical classes for standard six to nine has been stopped with immediate effect till the next order,” state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said in a statement. The decision was taken as a safety precaution, he added.

The order was issue only for Bengaluru, and physical classes for students in standard 6 to 9 in other parts of the state are expected to continue.

The minister said an order regarding examinations for students in Classes 6 to 9 will be taken in the coming days.

Karnataka reported 4,234 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Bengaluru Urban topping the tally again with 2,906 cases.

(With agency inputs)

