Bengaluru school shuts down over flu concerns, government denies H1N1 outbreak

While some students had reported influenza-like symptoms and were being examined, no student had tested positive for H1N1. (Representational image)

Regular offline classes at a private school in Bengaluru’s Richards Town have been suspended for several days since August 12 after over 500 students and several staff members reported flu-like symptoms, while the government denied reports of the students testing positive for H1N1.

Clarence High School, which has around 2,500 students, said at least two H1N1 cases had been confirmed and that one staff member was hospitalised. As a precautionary measure, the school was closed on August 12 and remained shut from August 14 to 18.

The school administration told The Indian Express that more than 500 students and 21 staff members were absent on August 13. It said the students were absent for various reasons, including illness among siblings and precautionary measures taken by families, while 21 staff members had reportedly fallen ill.