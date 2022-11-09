Caught cheating, school boy jumps to death from 14th floor of Bengaluru apartment

A 16-year-old boy in Bengaluru died after he allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of an apartment building Tuesday, hours after he was caught cheating during a class test. According to the police, the Class 10 student was sent out of the class after his teacher allegedly caught him cheating at around 11 am.

He managed to sneak out of the class and walked to the apartment where his friend lives. He climbed to the 14th floor of the apartment and got into the parapet to jump. Meanwhile, some residents noticed the boy and tried to dissuade him from jumping off. One of them also went to the terrace to save him.

However, the boy jumped from the building and died on the spot. Residents of the apartment informed the Sampigehalli police who rushed to the spot. The police were able to establish the student’s identity based on the identity card he was wearing.

The police said he was the only son of his parents and that his father works as a two-wheeler mechanic.

An official from Sampigehalli police station said a case has been registered against school authorities as the father alleged negligence on the school’s part and a probe is underway.