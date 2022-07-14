Bengaluru school booked for functioning ‘illegally’ clarifies it is waiting for approval

Two days after the Orchids International School on the Magadi Road was booked for “illegally” functioning without approval and authorisations from the Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI), the school clarified that they have sought necessary permissions from the state education department and are expecting the approval.

“In context to the query raised regarding the functioning of our school at Magadi branch, we have applied for all the necessary permissions/licenses/authorisations from the state education department and we were expecting the approvals. Basis our ongoing construction work and looking at our infrastructure and brand name, many parents have shown interest to enroll their kids. It was only recently we received a rejection intimation from them due to some clarifications required and thereby we have reapplied and sought for all the approvals. We are hopeful to receive the permission shortly,” the school said in a statement.

An FIR was registered against the school Monday, following a police complaint registered by Block Education Officer (BEO) Ramesh V, alleging that the school enrolled students of Classes I to VII and is illegally functioning without proper documentation.

“The school had applied for authorisation before the DDPI but it was rejected due to documentation problems related to land and other violations. Despite that, the school went ahead and started functioning illegally. It is highly doubtful that the school would be allowed to function this academic year. Meanwhile, we have made arrangements for about 104 students of this school to get them admitted in other authorised private schools nearby,” said Ramesh.

According to the FIR, a case has been registered under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 under Section 123 and under IPC Sections 420 and 415. Laxman Nimbargi, DCP West, said, “The education department is yet to submit a detailed preliminary report on the violations by the school. We will start investigating once the department provides us a detailed report.”