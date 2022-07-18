Bengaluru school receives bomb threat in e-mail, cops say its a hoax

A private school at R R Nagar in Bengaluru received an email with a bomb threat prompting the police to rush a bomb disposal squad to the institution Monday, said officials.

Authorities at National Hill View Public School reportedly received the email late on Sunday evening, but it came to their notice Monday morning. Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who owns the school, also reportedly informed the commissioner of police and the local police authorities after he learnt about the email.

Parents also rushed to the school, which has around 2,000 students studying in classes 1 to 12, worrying for their children’s safety following the bomb threat.

West Division DCP Laxman Nimbargi said in a statement, “We received the information about the email this morning. Immediately, the officials and bomb disposal squad visited and checked. The children have been safely shifted to other units. After the inspection by the bomb squad, it was found that no suspicious items were found.”

A police official said, “After the bomb squad conducted their searches, we found that the email was a hoax. The children are safely evacuated from the school and we are encouraging them to resume their classes.”

In April this year, as many as 16 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threat emails. Later, the police said their investigation into the hoax bomb emails showed the involvement of a minor from Tamil Nadu.