Bengaluru: Save youth from tobacco, amend COTPA, PM urged

July 28, 2022 1:44:24 pm
More than 1,000 youngsters from Bengaluru, including students, health experts and members from civic society, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, requesting him to pass the COTPA (Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act) Amendment Bill, 2020 in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.
NGO Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka, Anti-Tobacco Forum Karnataka, National Law School of India University, and others have also urged the Prime Minister to pass the COTPA amendment bill 2020, which has been drafted by the Union Health Ministry. The bill disallows retail sale of loose sticks of cigarettes, prohibits sale of tobacco products to persons below 21 years and restricts advertising and promotion of tobacco products.
COTPA, which came into effect in 2003, prohibits smoking in public places and levies a fine of Rs 200 against the violators.
In their letters, the youngsters stressed that to contain tobacco use and prevent youths from addiction, COTPA has to be amended. They requested the Prime Minister to increase the legal age for tobacco use from the existing 18 years to 21 years, ban the provision for designated smoking areas at airports, hotels and bars, completely ban the advertisement of tobacco, levy hefty penalties for smoking in public places, and make public places 100 per cent smoke-free.
“We find that COTPA is being violated blatantly. As per the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, children even before attaining 10 years of age are getting addicted to tobacco. Children and youths are lured into tobacco through illegal advertisements. We have to ban all forms of direct and indirect tobacco advertisement by amending COTPA,” said S J Chander, convenor of Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka, a coalition working on tobacco control in the state.
“Majority of the long-term tobacco users commence tobacco use while they are adolescents. Every individual has the right to health and the right to smoke-free public places. Article 21 of the Indian Constitution guarantees this. So when a smoker ‘smokes’ in public places, he or she is not only spoiling his/her health but also threatening the lives of all those who are in that public place. This infringes the right of non-smokers to have a healthy lifestyle. We have to amend COTPA to make our public places 100 percent smoke-free,” said Dr Vishal Rao, renowned oncologist and member of Karnataka government’s high-powered committee on tobacco control.
“Youths are getting lured by direct advertisements and indirect promotion of tobacco. They are the main target of tobacco companies as once they get addicted it is difficult to get out of this vicious cycle. We request the PM to increase the legal age for smoking to 21 years, by when youths realise that tobacco is not good for their health,” said Eshaan S, one of the people who wrote a letter to the PM.
