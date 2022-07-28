scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Bengaluru: Save youth from tobacco, amend COTPA, PM urged

More than 1,000 youngsters write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , request him to pass the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act amendment bill, 2020

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 28, 2022 1:44:24 pm
Students, health experts and members from civic society in large numbers from Bengaluru have written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to pass the COTPA (Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act) Amendment Bill 2020. (Express photo)

More than 1,000 youngsters from Bengaluru, including students, health experts and members from civic society, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, requesting him to pass the COTPA (Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act) Amendment Bill, 2020 in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

NGO Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka, Anti-Tobacco Forum Karnataka, National Law School of India University, and others have also urged the Prime Minister to pass the COTPA amendment bill 2020, which has been drafted by the Union Health Ministry. The bill disallows retail sale of loose sticks of cigarettes, prohibits sale of tobacco products to persons below 21 years and restricts advertising and promotion of tobacco products.

COTPA, which came into effect in 2003, prohibits smoking in public places and levies a fine of Rs 200 against the violators.

In their letters, the youngsters stressed that to contain tobacco use and prevent youths from addiction, COTPA has to be amended. They requested the Prime Minister to increase the legal age for tobacco use from the existing 18 years to 21 years, ban the provision for designated smoking areas at airports, hotels and bars, completely ban the advertisement of tobacco, levy hefty penalties for smoking in public places, and make public places 100 per cent smoke-free.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

“We find that COTPA is being violated blatantly. As per the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, children even before attaining 10 years of age are getting addicted to tobacco. Children and youths are lured into tobacco through illegal advertisements. We have to ban all forms of direct and indirect tobacco advertisement by amending COTPA,” said S J Chander, convenor of Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka, a coalition working on tobacco control in the state.

“Majority of the long-term tobacco users commence tobacco use while they are adolescents. Every individual has the right to health and the right to smoke-free public places. Article 21 of the Indian Constitution guarantees this. So when a smoker ‘smokes’ in public places, he or she is not only spoiling his/her health but also threatening the lives of all those who are in that public place. This infringes the right of non-smokers to have a healthy lifestyle. We have to amend COTPA to make our public places 100 percent smoke-free,” said Dr Vishal Rao, renowned oncologist and member of Karnataka government’s high-powered committee on tobacco control.

More from Bangalore

“Youths are getting lured by direct advertisements and indirect promotion of tobacco. They are the main target of tobacco companies as once they get addicted it is difficult to get out of this vicious cycle. We request the PM to increase the legal age for smoking to 21 years, by when youths realise that tobacco is not good for their health,” said Eshaan S, one of the people who wrote a letter to the PM.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

4

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

5

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement