Bengaluru: Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19, in ICU

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who was taken to hospital from the Bengaluru Central Prison on Wednesday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday evening.

She is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of Victoria Hospital, Dr Ramesh Krishna K, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said.

Sasikala is scheduled to be released from prison on January 27, after serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case.

“She is in a stable condition. She is suffering from severe lung infection and her CT severity score is about 16/25. She is on oxygen support with 10 litres of oxygen given, though her oxygen saturation level is 98%. As she is diabetic, we are monitoring her,” Dr Ramesh Krishna added.

Sasikala is suspected to be suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). A close aide of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, Sasikala had been brought from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Hospital on Wednesday after she complained of fever and cough. On Thursday morning, she was shifted to Victoria Hospital.

“Sasikala, who is diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism and urinary tract infection, is being treated in the ICU,” Dr Krishna K added.