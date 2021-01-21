scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Must Read

Bengaluru: Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19, in ICU

Sasikala is scheduled to be released from prison on January 27, after serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case. 

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bangalore | January 21, 2021 11:50:01 pm
Sasikala, Sasikala hospitalised, Parappana Agrahara jail, Tamil nadu news, tamil nadu assembly polls, AIADMK, Jayalalithaa, indian expressSasikala is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of Victoria Hospital, Dr Ramesh Krishna K, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said. (File)

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who was taken to hospital from the Bengaluru Central Prison on Wednesday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday evening.

She is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of Victoria Hospital, Dr Ramesh Krishna K, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said.

Sasikala is scheduled to be released from prison on January 27, after serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“She is in a stable condition. She is suffering from severe lung infection and her CT severity score is about 16/25. She is on oxygen support with 10 litres of oxygen given, though her oxygen saturation level is 98%. As she is diabetic, we are monitoring her,” Dr Ramesh Krishna added.

Sasikala is suspected to be suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). A close aide of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, Sasikala had been brought from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Hospital on Wednesday after she complained of fever and cough. On Thursday morning, she was shifted to Victoria Hospital.

“Sasikala, who is diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism and urinary tract infection, is being treated in the ICU,” Dr Krishna K added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 21: Latest News

Advertisement