Lakes of Bengaluru: Sankey Tank, the scenic beauty in eye of storm over road widening project

From migratory birds and idol immersion to housing diverse species of flora and fauna, the 19th-century Sankey Tank lake in Bengaluru has many features. Spread across 37.1 acres in Bengaluru’s western part, Sankey Tank is a man-made tank bund, built in 1882 under the supervision of Colonel Richard Hieram Sankey of the Madras Sappers Regiment.

The tank, situated in the middle of the neighbourhood of Malleshwaram, Sadashivanagar and Vyalikaval, was restructured and developed into a park in 2000 by Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bengaluru Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Later, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) undertook construction for the extension of the park, a new gate and a boat jetty. In addition to new developments, the tank is equipped with paved walkways, a swimming pool and a separate tank for idol immersion. The tank was built to meet the water supply demands of the city at that time. It was linked to the Miller’s tank and Dharma Budhi tank. The tank was also known as Gandhadhakotikere at that time as the government sandalwood depot was located near the lake.

As clean as the Sankey Tank is now, the initial quality of water in the tank was rancid and it was only after the visit of the Governor of Madras in 1888 that water conservation began. Centuries later, the preservation of a lake as broad and beautiful as the Sankey Tank comes with its challenges. In 2004, real estate developers took possession of 1.3 acres of land to build an apartment block. However, their proposal was challenged by petitioners in the Karnataka Lok Adalat after which the BMC denied sanctioning any such proposal. Lok Adalat ordered the forest department to repossess the land to prevent encroachment and the Lake Development Authority recommended that no construction should be allowed within 100 metres of the tank.

While the lake can boast of its scenic view that one can experience through boating, it has become the focus yet again of environment conservationists when the BBMP revived the 2011 Sankey Road widening project and proposed a flyover along Sankey Road in Malleshwara to address the traffic congestion issue. The project is expected to cost approximately Rs 60 crore.

Jhatkaa.org, a non-profit organisation, started an online petition challenging the proposal citing that more than 50 trees near the bund are expected to face the axe for the construction. The petition also highlighted the project would weaken the soil and its effect would be seen during heavy rains.

In a statement issued last week, Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) also opposed the BBMP’s move to call tenders to widen Sankey Tank Bund road and demanded that Palike should suspend the tendering procedure and review the necessity for the project. In fact, on Friday, around 2,000 students in the Malleshwaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivnagar areas mailed handwritten postcards to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, opposing the road widening project by the BBMP.

The Sankey road widening project dates back to 2011 when the civic agency proposed widening the 1.1-km road between Bhashyam Circle and Malleswaram 18th Cross. At the same time, it also wanted to build a 560-metre-long, four-lane flyover along the busy road that links central and northern Bengaluru with 7.5 m carriageways on either side of the median.

However, it hit legal hurdles after activists moved court citing environmental concerns and the grants for the project lapsed. But, importantly the Karnataka High Court in 2011 allowed the BBMP to go ahead with the project stating that “it is a project where trees are cut for widening the road for the public good”. However, the bench directed the BBMP to adhere to the procedure as prescribed in the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act while felling trees on the stretch.

BS Prahalad, engineer in chief of BBMP, said, “We introduced the CNR Rao circle in Malleswaram in 2014 and thought the traffic on Sankey road would come down. But that did not happen and commuters suffered for nearly six years. Now the state government has sanctioned the funds for the project and we are starting the same project that was conceptualised in 2011. This is a very important project that aims to decongest traffic considering the growing vehicle population. Moreover, there are no alternatives to address this issue.”

Rajkumar Dugar, the founder of Citizens for Citizen, said constructing a flyover will only multiply the traffic woes. “The two main reasons for opposing the project are the felling of old trees and the damage to the ecology of the lake. However, more importantly, I feel the flyover will only add to the traffic congestion when commuters from Malleswaram directly reach the Cauvery theatre junction on Bellary road, where there is already so much traffic. Instead, if the state government can capitalise on public transport, especially the suburban trains on the airport stretch, most of the airport-going traffic on Bellary road will reduce automatically.”

(With inputs from Sanath Prasad)