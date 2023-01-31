Bengaluru salesman’s ID proofs misused to take loan from banks

In a case of loan fraud, a 32-year-old salesman in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has stated that his ID proofs were allegedly misused by an unknown person to take loans to the tune of Rs 50 lakh from four private banks, officials said.

The victim identified as Pradeep N, of Ramamurthynagar, has lodged a complaint with the Ulsoor police. Pradeep, who works as a salesman with a consumer electronics and home appliances shop, told the police that he had uploaded his Aadhaar card, PAN card and a photo on Kotak Mahindra bank’s website to open a salary account last year. In October last year, he got a call from the manager of the same bank asking him to repay Rs 10 lakh personal loan which he had taken in March, said the police who filed cheating and forgery cases against unknown persons on Friday.

An investigation revealed that a credit card was also taken in the victim’s name to take a loan of Rs 2 lakh.

“Pradeep told that bank that he hadn’t taken any loan. He found out that someone has misused his Aadhaar card and PAN card credentials and availed a loan in his name by giving the bank a different address. The photo used was also different from Pradeep,” said an officer.

According to the police, Pradeep also received phone calls from Yes Bank, Axis Bank, and Tata Capital Limited stating that he had taken loans from those banks also.

The police said that when Pradeep went to the bank to clarify that he had not availed of any loans, he found out that his name was forged as Pradeep N D and the photo and address on his Aadhaar card had been changed. However, the fraudster used the name of Pradeep’s father – N Devaraju, in the address credentials.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using genuine documents to forge) and have initiated a probe.