Bengaluru: Rs 67 lakh collected in fines for not wearing masks, violating social distancing norms

To make people follow social distancing and wearing masks, Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) is penalising the violators with the help of marshals.

So far, the BBMP has collected Rs 67.04 lakh as penalty from 31,740 people for not wearing masks, while 1,800 were fined for not maintaining social distancing in the city.

From June, BBMP marshals started an intense drive to penalise those not wearing masks. The authorities have also booked 118 commercial establishments for not maintaining social distancing.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, BBMP Chief Marshal Officer Rajbir Singh said, “Despite COVID-19 cases increasing across the city, few are not bothered to wear masks and follow social distancing. We, along with the police have fined 33,540 people. Apart from issuing fines to people, our marshals also create awareness about the virus and the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.”

The BBMP has fixed a fine amount of Rs 200 for not wearing masks in public places and If someone is caught violating the law a second time, health inspectors have been directed to file a complaint against them with the local police.

On April 30, the BBMP issued an order making facial masks –covering the mouth and the nose –compulsory in public places and in any workplace with more than five people.

BMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said the charges will be levied for violating sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code as well.

