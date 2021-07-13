Bengaluru: Rs 16.81 lakh collected as fine in first week after unlock

An official said, "Our enforcement teams have also been distributing masks to people apart from creating an awareness on CAB to them." (PTI)

A week after the Karnataka government decided to deploy officers from the Bengaluru City Police force and marshalls appointed by the local body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) in public places, a total of Rs 16.81 lakh was collected as fines from citizens who violated the rules.

According to BBMP, a total of Rs 12.04 crore has been collected as fines from citizens violating CAB in public places from May 2020 till July 11, 2021. BBMP Chief Marshal Officer Col. Rajbir Singh said that the 54 enforcement teams formed in the city together had been booking an average of 950 cases a day. “Cases are booked and penalty amounts are collected only after repeated warnings as making citizens aware of the importance of following CAB is done first,” he said.

Further, civic officials noted that most violations in the city were reported from markets and crowded areas including K R Market, KR Puram Market, Russell Market, Chikpete, RR Nagar, Yeshwanthpur Market, Pulikeshinagar, and Shanthinagar. “More teams have been asked to concentrate on work in these areas after it was observed that the number of violations in these areas was more compared to others,” a senior official said.

The official added, “Our enforcement teams have also been distributing masks to people apart from creating an awareness on CAB to them.”

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil noted a recent change in the trend of CAB violations in locations under his jurisdiction in the city. “While the busiest commercial areas and locations that are thickly populated seem to have been disciplined, we have begun to observe violations where we least expect, among morning walkers, extension areas, and such,” he said.