scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Must Read

Bengaluru: Rs 16.81 lakh collected as fine in first week after unlock

According to BBMP, a total of Rs 12.04 crore has been collected as fines from citizens violating CAB in public places from May 2020 till July 11, 2021.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 13, 2021 10:30:19 am
bengaluru covid cases, bengaluru unlock, Karnataka government, Covid-19 guidelines, Fine for breaking covid protocols, Karnataka collects Rs 16.81 lakh, bengaluru news, expressAn official said, "Our enforcement teams have also been distributing masks to people apart from creating an awareness on CAB to them." (PTI)

A week after the Karnataka government decided to deploy officers from the Bengaluru City Police force and marshalls appointed by the local body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) in public places, a total of Rs 16.81 lakh was collected as fines from citizens who violated the rules.

Also Read |Bengaluru: 54 teams set up to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places

According to BBMP, a total of Rs 12.04 crore has been collected as fines from citizens violating CAB in public places from May 2020 till July 11, 2021. BBMP Chief Marshal Officer Col. Rajbir Singh said that the 54 enforcement teams formed in the city together had been booking an average of 950 cases a day. “Cases are booked and penalty amounts are collected only after repeated warnings as making citizens aware of the importance of following CAB is done first,” he said.

Also Read |Covid-19 impact: Passenger traffic at Bengaluru airport records 66% decline

Further, civic officials noted that most violations in the city were reported from markets and crowded areas including K R Market, KR Puram Market, Russell Market, Chikpete, RR Nagar, Yeshwanthpur Market, Pulikeshinagar, and Shanthinagar. “More teams have been asked to concentrate on work in these areas after it was observed that the number of violations in these areas was more compared to others,” a senior official said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Delta variant found in majority of Covid-19 samples in Bengaluru

The official added, “Our enforcement teams have also been distributing masks to people apart from creating an awareness on CAB to them.”

Click here for more

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil noted a recent change in the trend of CAB violations in locations under his jurisdiction in the city. “While the busiest commercial areas and locations that are thickly populated seem to have been disciplined, we have begun to observe violations where we least expect, among morning walkers, extension areas, and such,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 13: Latest News

Advertisement
X