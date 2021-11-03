Bengaluru: 20-year-old man’s body found in gunny bag near drain at Rajarajeshwari Nagar

The Bengaluru city Police have found a man’s body in a gunny bag next to a rajakaluve (a drain that connects lakes) at Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) police station limits on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Tharun (20), a resident of Bharathinagar. “His hands and legs were tied, his mouth and nose were gagged with adhesive tape and the body stuffed in a white gunny bag near a stormwater drain at D’Souza Nagar, in South Bengaluru,” said the police.

The body was found by a rag-picker who told residents about it and the locals informed the RR Nagar police.

“It appears that the man was kidnapped, strangled and smothered. We will get more information only after the postmortem,” a police officer added.

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a murder case and are now questioning the youth’s family and friends.