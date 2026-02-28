Bengaluru rowdy-sheeter murder case: Key accused nabbed after police open fire

The police said Ranjith had allegedly fled after Kumar’s murder and tried to do the same again. (Photo: Pavan Kumar/Special Arrangement)

The Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a key accused in the recent murder of rowdy-sheeter Pawan Kumar, after shooting him in the leg during an encounter near Mettaganahalli under the Bagalur police station limits.

The police identified the accused as Ranjith and said that he has cases registered against him at the Rammurthy Nagar, Bagaluru, and Banaswadi police stations.

Accused attacked with ‘dagger’ while fleeing: Police

According to the police, acting on specific information about his location, a special police team traced him to a rented house in the area. When the police attempted to secure him, Ranjith allegedly turned violent and tried to flee. He allegedly attacked two police personnel with a dagger, despite repeated warnings to surrender.