Bengaluru rowdy-sheeter murder case: Key accused nabbed after police open fire

The Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a key accused in the recent murder of rowdy-sheeter Pawan Kumar, after shooting him in the leg during an encounter near Mettaganahalli under the Bagalur police station limits.
The police identified the accused as Ranjith and said that he has cases registered against him at the Rammurthy Nagar, Bagaluru, and Banaswadi police stations.
According to the police, acting on specific information about his location, a special police team traced him to a rented house in the area. When the police attempted to secure him, Ranjith allegedly turned violent and tried to flee. He allegedly attacked two police personnel with a dagger, despite repeated warnings to surrender.
“He attacked another officer and me with a dagger. We warned him to surrender, but he refused and continued to pose a threat. In self-defence, we opened fire on his leg to neutralise the situation,” an officer said. Ranjith was immediately overpowered and shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.
The police said Ranjith had allegedly fled after Kumar’s murder and tried to do the same again.
Kumar, 25, was hacked to death on February 25 by a group of six assailants at Amarajyothi Layout in Thanisandra. The attack, carried out with machetes and other lethal weapons, took place in front of his mother. Pawan, a rowdy sheeter under the DJ Halli police Station limits, was also an accused in the 2023 murder of another rowdy sheeter, Kapil, and had been released from prison in May 2025. The police said they suspect an old rivalry to be the motive behind the killing.
Officials confirmed that the other five accused in the case have also been arrested. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the nature and number of criminal cases registered against them.
