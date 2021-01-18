Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter attacks police with sword, arrested

Incidentally, Vijay was out on bail only a week back since he was jailed in Parappana Agrahara in another case which was filed in October.(Bengaluru Police)

The Bengaluru police opened fire at a rowdy sheeter and arrested him after he allegedly attacked cops with a long sword. The accused has been identified as Vijay alias Gonne Viji who is named in 19 cases in and around Girinagar.

According to the police, the incident took place during the late hours of Sunday night near PES University within the limits of Girinagar police station. “On receipt of a call made by residents of the area who found the accused extorting people using a long sword, a team from Girinagar station had rushed to the spot. On challenging him to surrender, he attacked one of our constables who was injured in the process. The police were forced to fire at his legs,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey told indianexpress.com.

He added that the accused was injured near his knee and is now admitted to a government hospital. “He will be produced before the court after being discharged. The injured police constable is also under treatment and is out of danger,” he added.

Incidentally, Vijay was out on bail only a week back since he was jailed in Parappana Agrahara in another case which was filed in October. “In October he had stabbed one person because the latter objected to him performing wheelies on the street. He was then arrested after a long manhunt from Chennai. After coming out of jail, he immediately started extortion at knifepoint from many members of the public. He is an accused in 19 cases in and around our jurisdictional limits,” an officer from Girinagar police station said.