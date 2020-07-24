Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter arrested for uploading child pornography on Facebook

The 28-year-old was arrested and has eight cases registered against him since 2014 (Representational) The 28-year-old was arrested and has eight cases registered against him since 2014 (Representational)

A 28-year-old rowdy sheeter was arrested Friday for uploading child pornography videos on Facebook. The accused has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Chamrajpet in the city.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “The accused uploaded child pornography videos on Facebook. He is also a rowdy sheeter and has eight cases of robbery and cheating registered against him at the Chamarajpet police station since 2014. We are further investigating him regarding child pornography.”

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Police received information about the child pornography videos uploaded on Facebook by Manjunath through the cyber tipline facility of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Cyber Tipline is the country’s centralised reporting system for online exploitation of children. The tipline facility by NCRB will send information based on the inputs sent by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children(NCMEC) on such offences will be screened and sent to state police.

According to the police, after the accused was arrested and inquiry began, it was found that he was involved in eight cases, including robbery, and theft. Police had opened a rowdy sheet against him in Chamarajpet police station.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case against Manjunath under the IT Act in the Cyber Crime police station in Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru.

