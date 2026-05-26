Bengaluru cop, rowdy-sheeter injured during arrest attempt in Soladevanahalli

A police team from the Bagalagunte station in Bengaluru was injured during an attempt to arrest a rowdy-sheeter on Thursday last week, after the accused allegedly jumped from the first floor of an under-construction building under the Soladevanahalli police station limits to escape custody.

The accused, identified as Nagaraj alias ‘Spot Naga’, sustained serious injuries in the fall and has been admitted to a hospital, where he is recovering. A police officer involved in the operation also suffered injuries during the scuffle.

Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar C, in his complaint, said he had recently taken charge at Bagalagunte Police Station and was investigating a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).