Bengaluru cop, rowdy-sheeter injured during arrest attempt in Soladevanahalli

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A police team from the Bagalagunte station in Bengaluru was injured during an attempt to arrest a rowdy-sheeter on Thursday last week, after the accused allegedly jumped from the first floor of an under-construction building under the Soladevanahalli police station limits to escape custody.
The accused, identified as Nagaraj alias ‘Spot Naga’, sustained serious injuries in the fall and has been admitted to a hospital, where he is recovering. A police officer involved in the operation also suffered injuries during the scuffle.
Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar C, in his complaint, said he had recently taken charge at Bagalagunte Police Station and was investigating a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Acting on specific information that the accused was hiding in an under-construction house at Soladevanahalli, SI Pradeep Kumar, along with ASI Srinivas and other personnel, reached the spot around 1.30 pm on May 21.
The police said the team identified the accused on the terrace and attempted to apprehend him after introducing themselves. However, Nagaraj allegedly pushed the officers and resisted arrest before trying to flee.
“In the process of escaping, the accused suddenly jumped from the first floor of the building despite repeated warnings and sustained severe injuries. One of our personnel also suffered injuries while trying to restrain him,” a senior police officer said.
The accused was subsequently taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for treatment. Doctors said he suffered compression injuries due to the fall and is under treatment.
The police said a fresh case has been registered against Nagaraj at the Soladevanahalli police station for allegedly assaulting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.
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