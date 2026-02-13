Bengaluru robotics conference highlights advances in ‘physical AI’ applications for automation in varied fields

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The ElevateX 2026 Conference, hosted by Teradyne Robotics on Tuesday, February 10, in Bengaluru, highlighted the growing application of “physical” AI in robotics and the potential of automation in India. The event comprised two panel discussions, with over 20 C-suite leaders, experts, and others from relevant fields participating.
On the necessity of robotics and automation in Asian manufacturing, Poi Toong Tang, vice-president of Teradynes Asia-Pacific Sales, said, “Though the number of those in the young generation is high, not everyone wants to go into manufacturing, etc. There are also a lot of cost pressures on productivity and quality. Robot density in Asia is high as well. India is a bit behind, but it doesn’t mean that robots won’t be there as India moves into a high-value manufacturing environment.”
He added that “physical AI” working with robots could have a large impact on the manufacturing sector.
Teradyne representatives also noted that robots like those present at the conference did not need to be in their own enclosure or fence to function, unlike many other industrial robots, instead being made to work alongside employees with increased safety.
Responding to a query on potential job losses from these robots, Tang recalled an incident at a production company in Thailand where the workers had struck several of the robots with hammers at night, fearing replacement. He said, “Operators were initially sceptical….six months later they went to management and asked for more robots. They were removing the tasks they were doing, which were mundane and laborious, so they could do more high-value work. That company did not reduce its workforce.”
Several classes of robots, including cobots or cooperative robots, were on display at the conference. There were also models designed to work on palletisation and other such industrial applications. Companies represented at the conference panels included Tech Mahindra, Tata Skills, Toyoda Gosei, and others.
