Bengaluru robotics conference highlights advances in ‘physical AI’ applications for automation in varied fields

Poi Toong Tang, vice-president of Sales, Asia Pacific, Teradyne Robotics, along with James Davidson, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Teradyne Robotics, and Sougandh K M, Business Director, South Asia, at Universal Robots at the ElevateX 2026 Conference held in Bengaluru on February 10 (Sourced from Teradyne Robotics)

The ElevateX 2026 Conference, hosted by Teradyne Robotics on Tuesday, February 10, in Bengaluru, highlighted the growing application of “physical” AI in robotics and the potential of automation in India. The event comprised two panel discussions, with over 20 C-suite leaders, experts, and others from relevant fields participating.

On the necessity of robotics and automation in Asian manufacturing, Poi Toong Tang, vice-president of Teradynes Asia-Pacific Sales, said, “Though the number of those in the young generation is high, not everyone wants to go into manufacturing, etc. There are also a lot of cost pressures on productivity and quality. Robot density in Asia is high as well. India is a bit behind, but it doesn’t mean that robots won’t be there as India moves into a high-value manufacturing environment.”