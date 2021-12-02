Bengaluru gang which robbed Rs 2.5 crore worth gold nabbed

Seven members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly robbing over 5,500 grams of gold biscuits worth over Rs 2.5 crore from a bullion trader in Cubbonpet, the police said. A special team, which was formed to trace and arrest the accused, managed to seize the gold biscuits from them.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Farhan (23) of Sarvajnanagar, Mohammed Hussain (35) of Nagawara Main Road, Mohammed Arif (34) and Anjum (39), both residents of Venkateshapura, Shahid Ahmed (24) of Kushalanagar, Umesh (54) of RT Nagar, and Suhail Baig (24) of Govindapura.

Also read | Karnataka Forest Department deploys sniffer dog in BRT to detect wildlife crimes

Umesh, who worked as a security guard at Attica Gold, played a major role in the robbery, according to the police.

The victim, 32-year-old Siddeshwar Haribha Shinde, runs Samskar Enterprises in Bettappa Lane in Nagarthpet, a bullion trade company. On November 19, around 8.30 pm, Shinde, along with his employee Srikanth Jadhav had visited Attica Gold office on Queen’s Road and purchased gold weighing 5,593.7 grams.

While returning to their shop on a scooter, Farhan and Hussain followed them and intercepted them at around 9.20 pm. One of the accused took out a machete and tried to assault Shinde, who lost control of the bike and fell down, but managed to escape. The miscreants made away with the scooter and the gold.

Umesh had reportedly given information about Shinde’s purchase to the other accused, who planned the robbery accordingly.

Farhan and Hussain were also involved in murder, kidnap for ransom, robbery and preparation for dacoity cases registered by the KG Nagar police in Bengaluru and Tiptur police in Tumakuru district.

This isn’t the gang’s first robbery attempt. They had planned a similar robbery in 2020 near Vidhana Soudha, but failed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M N Anucheth said two special teams were formed to nab the accused.