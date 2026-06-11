19-year-old robbery suspect ‘attacks police with dagger’, shot in leg in Bengaluru

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A 19-year-old rowdy-sheeter accused of robbery was shot in the leg and arrested after he allegedly attacked police with a dagger while attempting to evade arrest in Bengaluru early on Thursday.
The police said Jeeva had been absconding since June 2, when he and his associates allegedly arrived in a car, assaulted and robbed a man of his mobile phone and cash. The victim and his friends had stepped out for tea around 1.30 am near Tirupalya.
Acting on a tip-off received around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, the police learnt that Jeeva was hiding near eucalyptus plantations and bushes in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Singena Agrahara.
When a police team reached the spot in the Hebbagodi station limits and attempted to catch him, Jeeva tried to escape and allegedly attacked the personnel with a dagger-like weapon. The police said a constable sustained injuries while pursuing Jeeva.
“The accused attempted to attack the police team with a deadly weapon while resisting arrest. Despite repeated warnings and two rounds of warning shots fired into the air, he continued advancing towards the officers. In order to protect the police personnel and prevent further harm, the sub-inspector opened fire, injuring the accused in his right leg,” a senior police officer said.
The police said they overpowered and took Jeeva into custody immediately. Both Jeeva and the police constable were taken to a hospital and are stated to be out of danger.
According to the police, Jeeva has seven criminal cases registered against him—four cases in the Hebbagodi police station limits, one in Surya City, one in Electronics City, and one in Tamil Nadu. The cases relate to robbery, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, and assault.
The police said further investigation was underway.
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