19-year-old robbery suspect ‘attacks police with dagger’, shot in leg in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old rowdy-sheeter accused of robbery was shot in the leg and arrested after he allegedly attacked police with a dagger while attempting to evade arrest in Bengaluru early on Thursday.

The police said Jeeva had been absconding since June 2, when he and his associates allegedly arrived in a car, assaulted and robbed a man of his mobile phone and cash. The victim and his friends had stepped out for tea around 1.30 am near Tirupalya.

Acting on a tip-off received around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, the police learnt that Jeeva was hiding near eucalyptus plantations and bushes in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Singena Agrahara.