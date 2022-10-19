Bengaluru: BBMP to terminate contract with company tasked to fill potholes

After the death of a woman following an accident on a pothole-riddled road Monday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said they are mulling terminating the contract of the pothole filling agency, American Road Technology and Solutions (ART&S).

M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Projects, BBMP, said, “We have issued two notices to the company seeking an explanation as to why the potholes were not filled. In one of the notices, we had warned the company of the termination of the contract. It is clear that the company has failed to fix potholes. We are not happy with the performance of the company and the contract will be terminated soon.”

According to the notice issued to the company on September 1, the civic body had said that the filling of potholes using a Python machine had not been happening since August 16. “The BBMP has asked the company to submit a compliance report in this regard. The company replied that it had filled a few potholes. On September 6, we again issued a notice to the company asking why the potholes were not getting filled as we were not satisfied with its response,” said a senior BBMP officer.

The company was awarded a five-year contract in 2017 to maintain roads within the civic limits and in 2022, it again won the contract for two years.

In June, the Karnataka High Court had directed the BBMP to finalise its contract with ART&S and fill the potholes across the city. During earlier hearings, the company had informed the court that B S Prahlad, Chief Engineer, Road and Infrastructure Cell, BBMP, had assaulted the ART&S director. It was on the direction of the court that Lokesh was appointed as the chief engineer to oversee the work done by the company.

On January 27, the Karnataka High Court had reprimanded BBMP over its claim that all potholes in the city had been filled. The court has called the compliance report on potholes “a total sham”.