Bengaluru delivery executive stabbed, bike robbed after road rage; 3 arrested

The Bengaluru police formed four special teams under the supervision of the Banaswadi ACP and traced the accused within hours.(Representative Image)

The Bengaluru police Monday arrested three people and apprehended two minors for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old BBA student, who also worked as a delivery executive, and robbing his motorcycle following a road-rage incident in Ramamurthy Nagar.

According to the police, the group had committed another robbery in Banaswadi shortly before attacking the student. The arrested accused have been identified as Maithun, 19, Suhas, 22, and Stephen Raj, 20, all residents of D J Halli and employed as delivery executives with food delivery platforms.

The police said Dheeraj, a resident of Banjara Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar, sustained stab injuries to his back and thigh during the assault, which took place around 3.30 am Sunday.