Bengaluru delivery executive stabbed, bike robbed after road rage; 3 arrested

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The Bengaluru police Monday arrested three people and apprehended two minors for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old BBA student, who also worked as a delivery executive, and robbing his motorcycle following a road-rage incident in Ramamurthy Nagar.
According to the police, the group had committed another robbery in Banaswadi shortly before attacking the student. The arrested accused have been identified as Maithun, 19, Suhas, 22, and Stephen Raj, 20, all residents of D J Halli and employed as delivery executives with food delivery platforms.
The police said Dheeraj, a resident of Banjara Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar, sustained stab injuries to his back and thigh during the assault, which took place around 3.30 am Sunday.
Investigators said the accused followed Dheeraj for some distance before confronting him and accusing him of overtaking their motorcycle. During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly stabbed him with a knife while the others snatched his motorcycle and fled.
Residents took Dheeraj to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.
Based on the victim’s complaint, the police formed four special teams under the supervision of the Banaswadi ACP and traced the accused within hours. During interrogation, the gang allegedly confessed to another robbery committed earlier the same night in Banaswadi.
The police said the accused had threatened an IT employee, identified as Barkat, and robbed him of Rs 600 around 12.30 am before targeting Dheeraj.
A senior police officer said Maithun had a previous case registered against him at Hennur police station under the Arms Act when he was a minor. “We are verifying his background further. We are also checking whether the group was involved in similar offences in the city,” the officer said.
The police said the accused have been remanded in judicial custody and technical evidence is being analysed as part of the ongoing investigation.
Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said they have intensified surprise night patrols in the area following the incidents. “Since some delivery personnel appeared to be involved in these cases, we will also be counselling delivery workers and conducting awareness interactions through companies and local police,” he said.
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