Bengaluru road rage: Cook run over, dragged 100m; 3 Assam men held

The incident occurred near Electronics City. Efforts are underway to catch the fourth accused, who is absconding.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 09:42 AM IST
Bengaluru Bangalore road rage murderThe three accused, who were arrested on October 25, are from Assam and worked as daily wage labourers in Bengaluru, the police said. (Photo: Special arrangement)
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The Bengaluru police have arrested three men from Assam for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old Bihar native by running a car over him following a road rage incident near Electronics City on October 21.

The accused, Ajay Rabidas, 26, Sajal Namasudra, 19, and Bijoy, 27, are daily wage labourers. They were arrested on October 25 and booked on charges of murder, M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said on Monday.

The victim, Ranjith Kumar Sahu, who worked as a cook in BTM Layout, was allegedly attacked around 1.50 am on October 21.

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Tragic end to a post-dinner walk

According to a complaint filed by Sahu’s friend, Nitish Mukhiya, the incident occurred when they were walking in the Pragathi Nagar area near Electronics City after dinner. A police officer said that as they passed a Ganesh temple, a Maruti Swift Dzire approached at high speed. “When Mukhiya gestured to the driver to slow down, the occupants of the car stopped the vehicle and assaulted him,” the officer added.

When Sahu intervened, the accused allegedly rammed the car into him. “They dragged him for approximately 100 to 150 metres before abandoning him on Hosur Service Road. The severely injured victim was subsequently admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

Sahu succumbed to his injuries the following evening. Before his death, he recorded a statement with the police, officials said.

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Fourth accused on the run

The police scanned CCTV footage from the area and tracked the accused. A police officer said efforts are underway to catch the fourth accused, who is absconding.

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“This is not a road accident case but murder. The incident occurred because a pedestrian asked a driver to slow down the car,” the officer said.

The police have subjected the accused to medical tests to determine whether they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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