Bengaluru road rage: Cook run over, dragged 100m; 3 Assam men held

The Bengaluru police have arrested three men from Assam for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old Bihar native by running a car over him following a road rage incident near Electronics City on October 21.

The accused, Ajay Rabidas, 26, Sajal Namasudra, 19, and Bijoy, 27, are daily wage labourers. They were arrested on October 25 and booked on charges of murder, M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said on Monday.

The victim, Ranjith Kumar Sahu, who worked as a cook in BTM Layout, was allegedly attacked around 1.50 am on October 21.

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Tragic end to a post-dinner walk

According to a complaint filed by Sahu’s friend, Nitish Mukhiya, the incident occurred when they were walking in the Pragathi Nagar area near Electronics City after dinner. A police officer said that as they passed a Ganesh temple, a Maruti Swift Dzire approached at high speed. “When Mukhiya gestured to the driver to slow down, the occupants of the car stopped the vehicle and assaulted him,” the officer added.