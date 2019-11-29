Bengaluru road rage: Inebriated journalist stabs biker

Inebriated journalist stabs biker over a road rage incident in Bengaluru. Inebriated journalist stabs biker over a road rage incident in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a 47-year-old Journalist working with a national English daily for allegedly stabbing a BPO employee over a road rage incident in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, Cernan Charles Denga stabbed a man using a Swiss knife multiple times after hitting his bike near Halasuru Lake in Bharathinagar. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Bharathi Nagar police inspector said, “the accused was driving his car under the influence of alcohol and knocked down Raviteja (28) who was on a bike.”

The police officer said when the victim protested, Charles came out of the car, had an argument and stabbed Raviteja multiple times. Raviteja started to bleed and collapsed on the spot, he said.

“But earlier during the argument, Raviteja had phoned his cousin, who also works for the same BPO and asked for help. His cousin Yogesh KS rushed to the spot and took the victim to the hospital. Charles was still at the spot and confessed to the victim’s cousin and left the spot immediately. The cousin noted down the car registration number, which helped us arrest the accused,” the inspector added.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The police say Charles allegedly stabbed Raviteja multiple times in his neck, chest, and shoulders. The police tested Charles for alcohol and alcometer found a reading of 264mg/100ml of blood against the permissible limit of 30mg.

The police have booked a case against Charles on charges of attempt to murder as well as drunken driving. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

