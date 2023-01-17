Days after repair, another Bengaluru road caves in; none hurt

Days after a portion of a Brigade Road caved in injuring a motorcyclist, another portion of a road at Mahalakshmi Layout caved in around 8 am Tuesday, officials said. However, no one was injured.

The incident occurred only a few days after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) finished asphalting the road, officials said.

A BWSSB engineer who was supervising the repair work at the spot said, “The incident was very much unexpected.” (Express photo by Jithendra M) A BWSSB engineer who was supervising the repair work at the spot said, “The incident was very much unexpected.” (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Officials of the Bangalore Water Supply And Sewerage Board (BWSSB) who were at the spot told The Indian Express that cracks on BWSSB pipeline due to heavy vehicle movement led to heavy water flow which triggered the phenomenon of road cave-ins.

On Tuesday morning, a BBMP garbage truck found itself in the sinkhole that developed cracks and eventually led the road to cave in.

A BWSSB engineer who was supervising the repair work at the spot said, “The incident was very much unexpected. The movement of a heavy BBMP truck led to some cracks in the water pipeline. The nine-feet pipeline was more than 40 years old. We have now replaced it with a new one. We will now clear the leftover cracked part of the road, add crushed stones (wet mix) and keep it ready for BBMP to asphalt it.”

While civic apathy continues to plague the road infrastructure of Bengaluru, K Gopaliah, BJP MLA of Mahalakshmi Layout constituency, said, “The pipeline is more than 40 years old and it developed cracks during the midnight hours only. By 8 am today, a huge amount of water loss was already reported. I got calls from certain neighbourhoods in Mahalakshmi Layout who complained of lack of water flow.”

The MLA sent his representatives to inspect the site on hearing about the road cave-in. “We found out the pipeline was very old and the heavy truck movement caused cracks in the pipeline,” he said.

Advertisement

Gopaliah ruled out the criticism of poor road infrastructure. “Road asphalting is being undertaken in Mahalakshmi layout consistently. This incident is solely because of the 40-year-old pipeline that developed cracks,” he said.