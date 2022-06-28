Bengaluru road cave-in: BBMP submits ‘positive’ report to PM

Left embarrassed after a portion of a Bengaluru road caved in barely a day after it was asphalted ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has penalised the contractor and submitted a ‘positive’ report to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), saying the road was not on his travel route.

After holding a meeting for better coordination between agencies, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the civic agency has sent a four-page report to the PMO saying that the roads on which PM Modi travelled were intact. The report states that the road that caved in was near Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE) and not on the PM’s travel route.

Despite the claim, however, the civic body sent show-cause notices to three engineers and imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on a contractor for shoddy work.

The road had been asphalted earlier too as the Prime Minister was initially scheduled to visit Bengaluru on April 5 but it was later cancelled.

Girinath said that the roads were asphalted in November 2021 and seepage was found in April-May. But the sinkhole was found close to BASE and not the road on which the PM was to travel. “When we were covering the patches, we found these lines and that was also covered. BWSSB’s ducktail iron line is in good condition but the old CMC pipe was in defunct condition and whenever it rains, the seepage comes out and accumulates at its lowest point which led to sinking,” Girinath said.

Speaking about Mariyappanapalya road, where the tar had peeled off, Girinath said that an inquiry is underway and appropriate measures will be taken after the report is handed over.