Two second-year engineering students were killed and four others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Bengaluru South District (Ramanagar district) on Tuesday morning. The students of Sapthagiri College of Engineering in Bengaluru were on their way to participate in an outreach programme organised by their college when the accident occurred around 6 am near Gudemaranahalli in Magadi.
The deceased Jhanavi and Vaishnavi, both aged 19, were natives of Tumakuru, while the four injured students have been identified as Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S and Harshini G.
According to the police, the students were travelling to Hutridurga near Kunigal in a five-seater car belonging to Jaswanth’s family for a batch-wise social service activity. “The car appears to have lost control before crashing into a roadside tree. The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and the tree,” a police officer said.
Janavi and Vaishnavi died on the spot, and their bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem examinations.
The four injured students were shifted to hospitals for treatment.
The Kuduru police registered a case of rash and negligent driving and have booked Jaswanth, the car owner.
A police officer said the exact circumstances leading to the accident were yet to be established and that investigators were examining how the car lost control. The police are also investigating the sequence of events leading up to the collision.
Further investigations are under way.