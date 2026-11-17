Two second-year engineering students were killed and four others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Bengaluru South District (Ramanagar district) on Tuesday morning. The students of Sapthagiri College of Engineering in Bengaluru were on their way to participate in an outreach programme organised by their college when the accident occurred around 6 am near Gudemaranahalli in Magadi.

The deceased Jhanavi and Vaishnavi, both aged 19, were natives of Tumakuru, while the four injured students have been identified as Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S and Harshini G.

According to the police, the students were travelling to Hutridurga near Kunigal in a five-seater car belonging to Jaswanth’s family for a batch-wise social service activity. “The car appears to have lost control before crashing into a roadside tree. The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and the tree,” a police officer said.