‘Stupid projects’: Why Bengaluru flyover pillars are now covered with iconic ‘Scream’ posters

Activists from Greenpeace India and several citizen collectives took to the streets Wednesday to launch ‘Bengaluru Rising’, a campaign timed for April 1 to highlight the “absurdity” of the city’s urban development.

The protesters dubbed nine major, overdue road projects “stupid projects’, defined as infrastructure marked by massive delays, outrageous cost escalations, and a failure to solve the very traffic problems they set out to address.

Drawing inspiration from Norwegian artist Edvard Munch, activists plastered incomplete flyover pillars with ‘Scream’-themed caricatures. The posters carried pointed questions: “Is this development?”, “Rs 72 crore for this?”, and “Is this the future of youth?”

The campaign targeted several stalled projects, including the Rajarajeshwari Nagar arch flyover, the Ejipura flyover, the Jalahalli grade separator, and the Dommasandra flyover.