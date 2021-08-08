Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts raids on 7 accused ‘on the run’

Earlier in February, the NIA had filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against 247 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (PTI/File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted simultaneous searches on seven people accused in the Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugodanahalli (KG Halli) police station attacks in Bengaluru. According to NIA sleuths, these people are on the run.

Sources in the NIA confirmed that the agency seized various “incriminating documents and electronic devices” from the premises of the seven absconding charge-sheeted persons in the Karnataka capital on Saturday.

Earlier in February, the NIA had filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against 247 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Further, in September last year, an NIA team was camping in the city since it took over the investigation. The team had then arrested a “key conspirator” identified as Sayyed Saddiq Ali (44), a recovery agent at a bank. It also conducted searches at 30 locations in the city as part of its probe to unearth the alleged conspiracy behind the attacks on KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations.

The NIA is investigating two cases, originally registered in DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, after a mob protesting against an alleged derogatory social media post turned violent and targeted these police stations.