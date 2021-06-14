New acting VC of RGUHS faces corruption allegations, will discuss matter with governor: K Sudhakar

Commenting on Dr Jayakara SM, principal of AECS Maruthi College of Dental Sciences, being recently appointed as the vice-chancellor of the Karnataka government-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) despite corruption allegations against him, state health minister K Sudhakar on Monday said he would discuss the matter with the governor and the chief minister.

Jayakara has been accused of granting permission to dental colleges to teach postgraduate courses in lieu of bribes. In 2013, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided Dr Jayakara’s house when he was an executive member of the Dental Council of India.

“Jayakara has allegations of corruption against him and should not hold administrative posts in educational institutions without getting a clean chit. As the pro-chancellor of RGUHS, I have written to the governor about the matter. I did not get an appointment to meet him due to the ongoing Covid crisis and will talk to him on phone,” said Sudhakar, who also asked why the dean of a private institution has been made the acting vice-chancellor of RGUHS.

Senior officials of the RGUHS told indianexpress.com that never in the 26-year-old history of the university has the post of the vice-chancellor been given to a person associated with a private institution.

The decision to appoint Jayakara as the acting vice-chancellor of RGUHS was announced through a notification dated June 11 by Governor Vajubhai Vala’s secretariat. The term of the present vice-chancellor ends on June 14.

Established in 1996, RGUHS is one of the biggest health universities in the country, with over 2 lakh students across 727 affiliated institutions, which includes both government and private colleges offering graduate and postgraduate courses.