Bengaluru: NGO, citizens groups oppose BDA floating tender to make Revised Master Plan 2041

Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF), a non-government organisation (NGO), has opposed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) floating tenders for the selection of consultants to prepare the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2041, saying the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee (BMPC) should make the master plan, not BDA.

NBF objection came after consultation with urban planners, experts, Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) and citizen activists.

A letter in this regard was signed by citizen activists and members of RWA and submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Urban Development B A Basavaraj and Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh. RMP 2041 is supposed to be a comprehensive document plan, which will provide a broad framework and direction for the growth and development of the city.

Vinod Jacob, NBF General Manager, said, “The RMP 2041 for a metropolis like Bengaluru city has to have a broader framework for the growth and development of the city as a mandate. BDA has to involve BMPC as a body to the RMP to involve Urban local bodies in city governance. The 74th amendment mandates BMPC as a body to be structured to support urban and town planning.”

“The Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act 1961 also provides that there has to be a 10-year plan every decade which will in fact support RMP to build a holistic infrastructure and development of the city in the purest form. This will ensure that the master and regional plans will have a handshake and will be a collaborative effort in planning both the city and the region,” added Jacob.

Vijayan Menon of a citizen’s group, Citizens’ Action Forum, said the BDA and Government of Karnataka keep wasting precious taxpayers’ resources on these masterplan exercises which are doomed for failure because of structural, constitutional and legal issues.

The BDA’s earlier attempts to get the draft RMP 2031 approved ended in a legal quagmire after a citizen’s group approached the Karnataka High Court.

DS Rajshekar, the President of Bengaluru Praja Vedike said, “We as citizens want to ask who will be held responsible for spending crores of rupees to consultants who prepared 2031 RMP and how will the money be recovered because it is our taxpayer’s money. Secondly, RMP must be prepared by BMPC and not BDA and why is it that no proper consultations are done with citizens for whom this concerns finally. We want to know which parastatal agencies have given a nod to this. This needs to be done according to the 74th amendment and thereby we oppose and condemn in letter and spirit the decision of BDA to prepare the RMP 2041.”

Jagadish Reddy of another citizen’s group Varthur Rising said Bengaluru is crumbling as a city due to unplanned and unregulated development enabled by rampant corruption and the failure to keep in check the incompetence of city civic bodies like BDA, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

“Now, entrusting BDA the responsibility to prepare RMP 2041 is no less than a disaster. We demand the state government to act as per the 74th Amendment and form BMPC with the required expertise,” he added.