Bengaluru: Revenue dept begins survey to assess encroachments along Kachanayakanahalli lake

The Revenue Department on Friday began its survey of the Kachanayakanahalli lake in Anekal taluk, around 25 km from Bengaluru. Earlier this week, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath had ordered a survey and removal of encroachments on the water body in the wake of a complaint by local activist and Army veteran Captain Santhosh Kumar.

According to the revenue map, over 1.27 acres of the lake’s total area of 23 acres have been encroached by builders and private persons. Besides, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which collected samples from the lake in May, stated in its report that the lake is filled with sewage.

The encroachment of the SWDs came to light when activists compared a current map of the stretch with the revenue map of 1923. The encroachment of the SWDs came to light when activists compared a current map of the stretch with the revenue map of 1923.

Stormwater drains (SWDs) which lead to the lake have been encroached upon by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) to erect transformers and by private parties which have even set up parking areas.

The encroachment of the SWDs came to light when activists compared a current map of the stretch with the revenue map of 1923. Besides, it was found that a private layout had erected structures which were different from the sketch its builders had submitted to the Anekal Planning Authority.

Kumar pointed out to government officials that the encroachments reduced the width of the SWDs to 3-4 feet from 20-30 feet. “The construction of a private layout a decade ago created problems. Kachanayakanahalli lake had a sluice gate. It was deliberately closed resulting in the drying up of the SWD and the lake. This was followed by another ecological disaster of encroaching the SWD and leaving no buffer zone either around the lake or the drains. Today the lake overflows and the narrow SWD cannot take in water. Moreover, the local panchayat does not monitor the entry of sewage into the lake,” Kumar said.

Chairman of the Anekal Planning Authority, K Jayanna, admitted to The Indian Express that the findings of the local activists were true. “The sketch of the layout submitted to us for approval is different from what the builders have constructed. The drains have been narrowed and no buffer zone has been left. A show-cause notice has been issued to the builder. We have also informed the matter to the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO),” he added.