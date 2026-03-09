Iran war: Bengaluru restaurants threaten city-wide shutdown on March 10

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Iran Israel war: With the West Asia crisis contuining, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association on Monday threatened to shut down restuarants across the city if the supply of commercial cylinders is stopped.
Association President PC Rao said the restuarants were not getting commercial cylinders and the government must interevene to ensure the supply.
The statements come amid reports that from Monday, commercial LPG supply would be halted in a few places owing to West Asia crisis. Rao said that around 25 to 30 hotels in the city on Monday morning were impacted as the suppliers stopped supply of direct gas. “We have written letter to central government and also requested the local MPs but to no avail,” he said.
The association’s letter said, “Since the hotel industry falls under essential service, the common people, senior citizens, students, medical professionals and others who depend on hotels for their daily meals will face hardship. Along with this, our hotel industry will have to face a crisis until gas supply resumes and normalcy is restored. Oil companies had informed us that there would be no disruption in gas supply for up to 70 days. However, the sudden suspension of supply has caused a major blow to the hotel industry. Therefore, we expect the concerned Union Secretaries to immediately take suitable measures in this regard and resume commercial gas supply to support the hotel industry. If gas supply is not restored, hotels will go on strike from tomorrow (March 10).”
“We do not have an intention to close but if the supply in Bengaluru doesn’t restart tomorrow, we will have no choice but to close our operations. It will be a loss for us as there is cascading affects on our business too,” PC Rao said.
However, The Indian Express spoke to some of the local restuarant owners who said that they are not shutting down but agreed that it is becoming tought to run operations. “There is a scarcity for commercial cylinders and it is now being sold for up to Rs 2,500 in the black market. But the billing is done for Rs 1,958. Even if someone is ready to pay Rs 2,500, at times we are unable to get cylinders,” Diwakar R, a restuarant owner, told The Indian Express.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that the Central Government’s decision to hike LPG cylinder prices — by Rs. 115 for commercial use and Rs. 60 for domestic use — is excessive, and that what they are doing is not right. Responding to a media question, he said that the concern over cylinder supply is a separate issue, while the LPG price hike is an entirely different matter.
