Iran war: Bengaluru restaurants threaten city-wide shutdown on March 10

Association President PC Rao said the restuarants were not getting commercial cylinders and the government must interevene to ensure the supply. (Credit: Pixabay)

Iran Israel war: With the West Asia crisis contuining, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association on Monday threatened to shut down restuarants across the city if the supply of commercial cylinders is stopped.

Association President PC Rao said the restuarants were not getting commercial cylinders and the government must interevene to ensure the supply.

The statements come amid reports that from Monday, commercial LPG supply would be halted in a few places owing to West Asia crisis. Rao said that around 25 to 30 hotels in the city on Monday morning were impacted as the suppliers stopped supply of direct gas. “We have written letter to central government and also requested the local MPs but to no avail,” he said.