Bengaluru restaurants levy ‘gas crisis charge’ amid West Asia conflict: ‘Don’t have a choice’

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The fuel crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict has singed diners in Bengaluru. With LPG cylinder prices shooting on the black market, restaurants are passing the heat straight to customers, as shown by a viral bill that included a “gas crisis charge” of Rs 17 for two lemonades.
Avinash P, owner of Theo Cafe in Kothanur, which issued the viral lemonade bill, confirmed to indianexpress.com that he now levies a “gas crisis charge” of 5 per cent from customers.
“I am paying Rs 6,500 per cylinder in the grey market. The gas crisis charge is not mandatory but optional. I calculated the cost per Rs 1 lakh turnover and then added 5 per cent. We are not making any profit out of it but trying to manage the crisis,” he said.
“Gas crisis charge” on a lemonade 🤣
Source: r/bangalore pic.twitter.com/wkAU1QIsNl
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 15, 2026
Avinash said he was paying Rs 1,450 per domestic cylinder and about Rs 1,800 for a commercial cylinder before the crisis. “Now I don’t have a choice if I need to continue the business,” he said.
Asked about the viral lemonade bill, Avinash said it was a system-generated bill, adding that the customer was given a discount.
Bengaluru’s Krishna Vaibhava restaurant temporarily increased prices by around Rs 5-10 across several items, citing the shortage of LPG cylinders and rising cooking gas costs.
Mr Andhra Meals, another restaurant, has added Rs 30 under a new category, “Gas Supply Issue”, in bills.
Already in Bangalore PG announced food shortages and won’t be varieties. Went to hotel they are charging for gas shortage. Such a scam, they looting us every possible way @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/ssBmc26DaA
— naresh kumar (@naresh__kumar_) March 11, 2026
Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association president P C Rao acknowledged the cooking gas crisis but said that restaurants cannot impose such gas charges. “The taxes are fixed. They cannot introduce newer taxes that are not mentioned by the Government,” he said.
“The LPG shortage has hit us. We cannot shut down operations, and it is very hard to retain customers, employees, and business. We are hoping for a solution,” he added.
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