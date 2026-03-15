Bengaluru restaurants levy ‘gas crisis charge’ amid West Asia conflict: ‘Don’t have a choice’

The fuel crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict has singed diners in Bengaluru. With LPG cylinder prices shooting on the black market, restaurants are passing the heat straight to customers, as shown by a viral bill that included a “gas crisis charge” of Rs 17 for two lemonades.

Avinash P, owner of Theo Cafe in Kothanur, which issued the viral lemonade bill, confirmed to indianexpress.com that he now levies a “gas crisis charge” of 5 per cent from customers.

“I am paying Rs 6,500 per cylinder in the grey market. The gas crisis charge is not mandatory but optional. I calculated the cost per Rs 1 lakh turnover and then added 5 per cent. We are not making any profit out of it but trying to manage the crisis,” he said.