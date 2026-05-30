Bengaluru restaurant sealed for allegedly selling beef as mutton, 2 arrested

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A restaurant on the outskirts of Bengaluru was recently sealed, and two persons were arrested after the police allegedly found that beef was being served to customers while being marketed as mutton.
The action was taken against Kayaloram Restaurant, located at Isiri Hub in Bommenahalli near Budigere Cross under the Avalahalli police station limits. According to the police, the restaurant had been operating for nearly 18 months.
The alleged malpractice came to light after a group of customers who had ordered mutton meals suspected that the meat served to them was not mutton.
The customers reportedly questioned the restaurant staff before alerting the Avalahalli police. A police team subsequently visited the premises and conducted an inspection.
During the inquiry, officials allegedly found that beef was being served to customers in place of mutton. Following the inspection, the establishment was sealed.
The police have arrested two persons, identified as Jijoo and Shimbu, both natives of Kerala, in connection with the case. Abilash, another accused in the beef case, is absconding.
Samples of the seized meat have been sent for forensic examination, and the police are awaiting the laboratory report to confirm its origin.
A suo motu case has been registered at the Avalahalli police station.
Authorities have “urged consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing or consuming meat products and to report suspected cases of food adulteration or misrepresentation.”
The police said they will take appropriate legal action based on the findings of the forensic analysis.
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