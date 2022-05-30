Residents from across Bengaluru come together to strengthen ward committees

A community event, the Bruhat Bengaluru Ward Samiti Samavesha, held on May 28, at Mount Carmel College, had a footfall of over 250 citizens from over 100 wards of Bengaluru sharing their experiences and insights about ward committees.

The objective of the event was to bring together citizens who work on ward committees to get to know one another and identify hindrances to the success of ward committees and learn best practices from wards having successful committee meetings.

The attendees grouped themselves zone-wise to discuss and find solutions and make a coherent set of demands to the municipal corporation.

A survey conducted among the members of the ward committees revealed a lack of standard processes for documenting and reporting on follow-up on grievances. The members also raised concerns about the lack of accountability with respect to ward committee members’ roles and responsibilities. They also pointed out that the lack of communication and details on ward committee meetings like date/time/agenda/venue remains a challenge.

The convention has passed a few resolutions, one of which states that the corporation chief commissioner has to make zonal commissioners responsible for the follow-up actions from ward committee meetings.

The chief commissioner has to issue clear guidelines on when and how to conduct ward committee meetings. He has to draft a new process for the selection of ward committee members and publish it for public review. The new process must ensure transparency in member selection post corporation elections, the resolution read.

“We have many problems—garbage, traffic, pollution, bus stops. But, we did not discuss any of these; instead, we focused on the biggest of all – citizen participation in local-level governance by strengthening ward committees. Zonal-level brainstorming workshops have been held with great participation from 200 citizens across all eight wards. We are now taking the next steps in taking the resolutions passed by this Samavesha to the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) administration and commissioners,”said Srinivas Alavilli, head (civic participation) at Janaagraha, a non-profit trust.

“We at Whitefield Rising have been working for the last several years across Mahadevapura zone’s eight wards to have ward committee meetings. It was nice to see the energy of the group. I hope that the incoming corporators, the people fighting elections, need to worry a lot with such a huge momentum in the citizenry of Bengaluru,” said Anjali Soni from Whitefield Rising, a residents collective.

“Ward committee meetings are the core of the city-level democracy. When citizens across civic groups come from across Bengaluru to demand some rights, we hope the government hears and makes some effective change,” said Abdul Aleem, president of the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association, another residents collective.

The event was jointly organised by civil society organisations, NGOs and resident welfare associations such as Janaagraha, BPAC, Sensing Local, Changemakers of Kanakapura, Bangalore Apartments Federation, Whitefield Rising, Citizens for Bengaluru, Citizen Participation Programme, APSA Bengaluru, in association with the department of public policy at Mount Carmel College.