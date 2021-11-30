Bengaluru residents perform ‘pothole puja’ to draw administration’s attention

After planting paddy and boating on roads to draw attention towards pothole-ridden roads of Bengaluru, residents of the city Tuesday performed an elaborate pothole puja, praying that they would not take any lives or injure anyone.

The Bharathinagar Residents Forum on Charles Campbell Road Tuesday performed a special yagna and pooja. While the road was already posing a threat with many potholes, the condition worsened after the recent rains as the surface of the road started breaking.

N S Ravi, president of the forum, said there are more than 100 potholes on the stretch and it is really tough for people to commute. Rain has just made the situation worse.

Vikram Singh, a resident who has been staying here for 20 years, said they are tired of approaching the civic authorities to fix the road. “We ran from pillar to post in the past seeking to asphalt the road but none took cognizance of it. What is the point of waking up after some untoward incident happens?”

The residents Tuesday morning garlanded potholes on the roads, lit incense sticks and performed rituals and a video of the puja went viral.

Suresh N D, another resident, said the asphalt work was carried out around five years back but the quality of work was not up to the mark and it was just as bad as not asphalting the road.

It may be recalled that a similar puja was performed on October 15, at Basaveshwara Circle, where the potholes were garlanded and puffed rice was distributed among the public.

With no elected representative for more than a year now, the civic agency is run by an administrator and the residents have resorted to unique activities to draw the attention of the authorities.

Residents of Shettihalli ward had staged a protest in the last week of August by planting paddy on a stretch that was once a main road. Last Saturday, Anjanapura residents planted paddy and even drove coracles on an inundated pothole-ridden road. Later, a BBMP official said road asphalting works will start on Anjanapura Road.

B S Prahalad, Chief Engineer, Road and Infrastructure, BBMP, told the media that the civic authority is making all efforts to fill the potholes. He said that if there were no rains, the pothole-filling process would have picked up pace.