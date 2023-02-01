scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Bengaluru: Residents, experts oppose BBMP’s road widening, flyover projects

Prof Ashish Verma, convenor of the sustainable transportation lab at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, said flyovers do not solve traffic congestion, rather they shift the point of congestion.

bengaluru residents oppose BBMP projectsBS Prahlad, chief engineer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), presented the civic body’s proposals. (Express Photo)
Residents of Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, and Sadashivnagar met civic officials Tuesday to discuss the BBMP’s plans to widen Sankey Tank Bund Road and build a flyover from T Chowdaiah Road to 18th Cross. The meeting was organised by Citizens for Sankey, a residents’ collective.

BS Prahlad, chief engineer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), presented the civic body’s proposals. “In order to reduce traffic congestion, we need to have remedies and solutions… These plans will help the traffic to flow with ease. Bengaluru is a growing city with a huge population. We have to create extra space and build flyovers to ease the flow of traffic,” he said.

“In our own research method, we tried to come up with revised timings for each of these signals and the queue length at all the junctions decreased just by optimising the traffic signal timings. Sankey flyover would only increase traffic congestion at Cauvery Theatre Junction, Malleswaram 18th Cross Junction, and Mariamma Junction,” he said.

Also Read |BBMP asks builders, owners of high rises to stop crane works from February 9 to 19 during Aero India

Presenting buses as an alternative solution, co-founder of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, Shaheen Shasa, said: “It becomes a tough ask to even make the government increase the number of buses by a small count, whereas we go on investing thousands of crores of rupees in constructing flyovers, and metros, and on widening roads. The government is not willing to spend this money to buy buses.”

Emphasising the need to have an elected BBMP, senior advocate Harish Narasappa said: “We are not agreeing with some steps the authorities are planning to take and there is a process to oppose it. Unfortunately, we don’t have an elected BBMP mayor and corporators now, with whom we can raise these issues.”

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 21:20 IST
