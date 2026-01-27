Bengaluru residents name road after advocate who fought their 20-year legal battle for access to it

On Republic Day, residents of Bengaluru's Kasturi Layout invited advocate Ramesh Chandra and named the road after him. (Photo by special arrangement)

Naming roads after various achievers, freedom fighters, and politicians is common. Now, here is a road that residents of an area in Bengaluru have named after an advocate who led a nearly two-decade-long legal battle for it on their behalf.

During Republic Day celebrations on Monday, residents of Kasturi Layout named the road Ramesh Chandra Hebri Road. The road connects Laggere and Rajgopal Nagar.

The woes of the residents of the private layout began when two developers, who are also local politicians, blocked the road in 2006, claiming it was private property. This forced more than 450 residents to travel four more kilometres to reach their homes.