Bengaluru residents name road after advocate who fought their 20-year legal battle for access to it

Naming roads after various achievers, freedom fighters, and politicians is common. Now, here is a road that residents of an area in Bengaluru have named after an advocate who led a nearly two-decade-long legal battle for it on their behalf.
During Republic Day celebrations on Monday, residents of Kasturi Layout named the road Ramesh Chandra Hebri Road. The road connects Laggere and Rajgopal Nagar.
The woes of the residents of the private layout began when two developers, who are also local politicians, blocked the road in 2006, claiming it was private property. This forced more than 450 residents to travel four more kilometres to reach their homes.
“In 2006, we decided to move to the court, and some of our friends suggested that we approach Ramesh Chandra, who lives in Chamarajpet,” said Halesh C, vice-president of the Kasturi Layout Residents’ Welfare Association.
The residents, through Ramesh Chandra, filed a petition before a civil court seeking relief. But in return, a criminal case was filed against the residents.
“We were up against influential people, and there were threats. Political power was being misused. Ramesh Chandra helped us in the criminal case as well,” Halesh added.
Four years later, the court granted relief to residents, stating that it was a public road as per the original plan and not private property.
But in 2013, the judgment was challenged in the Karnataka High Court, where Justice Anand Byra Reddy issued an interim order allowing road access while the case proceeded. As per court directions, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducted a survey confirming it was indeed a public road.
Although the two developers sought time to file objections, they never appeared in the court. Finally, in December 2025, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum ruled that the disputed property was not private land.
On Monday, the residents invited Ramesh Chandra and named the road after him.
Halesh said, “There were days when we delayed paying him the lawyer’s fee. He was also lured by the opponents. But he stood with us like a rock even when a criminal case was filed against us. We are using this road because of him, and this was a token of gratitude for his efforts,” he added.
Ramesh Chandra, who has been practising law for 38 years, told indianexpress.com, “I never expected or wanted this honour. It is my duty to fight the case for my client. I am happy that justice is served. I feel proud that it has been named after me. There was a time when even the local police were also working for the interests of the influential people. But neither the residents nor I gave up.”
