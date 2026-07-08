Boy dies after jogging at Bengaluru school; family alleges assault by teacher

Gurukiran was a Class 6 student at the school in Bengaluru North taluk. (Photo by special arrangement)

A 12-year-old student of a Bengaluru residential school died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, triggering protests by his family, which alleged that teachers assaulted him before his death.

Gurukiran, son of Raghavendra, a resident of Subedarpalya, was a Class 6 student at the school in Kadayarappanahalli in Bengaluru North taluk.

According to the school authorities, the boy collapsed while jogging on the school campus early that morning. They informed his parents around 6 am that he had fallen ill and had been taken to a hospital. By the time the family reached the hospital, Gurukiran had died.

The Bagalur police registered a case and launched an investigation after Gurukiran’s family filed a complaint.