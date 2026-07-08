Boy dies after jogging at Bengaluru school; family alleges assault by teacher

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A 12-year-old student of a Bengaluru residential school died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, triggering protests by his family, which alleged that teachers assaulted him before his death.
Gurukiran, son of Raghavendra, a resident of Subedarpalya, was a Class 6 student at the school in Kadayarappanahalli in Bengaluru North taluk.
According to the school authorities, the boy collapsed while jogging on the school campus early that morning. They informed his parents around 6 am that he had fallen ill and had been taken to a hospital. By the time the family reached the hospital, Gurukiran had died.
The Bagalur police registered a case and launched an investigation after Gurukiran’s family filed a complaint.
A senior police officer said the boy had completed two rounds of the run and collapsed during the third. “He fell while running. His body has been shifted for a postmortem examination. The parents have alleged foul play, and we are investigating all angles. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and other evidence collected during the investigation,” the officer said.
The family alleged that teachers assaulted Gurukiran using sticks and iron rods. They claimed another student informed them that the boy had been beaten in the hostel, and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.
Raghavendra said he suspected foul play and that CCTV cameras were damaged and the recordings were unavailable.
“When we checked, we couldn’t see anything in the CCTV footage. We found that the CCTV cameras had been removed and the wires had been cut. There was no footage available. We suspect foul play and want a proper investigation into the incident,” a relative of the boy told reporters.
Tension escalated as angry relatives confronted and allegedly assaulted the school’s warden before the police intervened and dispersed the protesters.
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