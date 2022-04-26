Bengaluru: Resident Welfare Associations object to nod given to commercial establishments to run 24X7

The January 2021 notification by the state labour department, which allows commercial establishments employing 10 or more employees to function 24×7, has been derided by the resident welfare associations (RWA) of Bengaluru.

“The notification not only poses multiple dangers to citizens but will also infringe on the Fundamental Rights. To the best of our knowledge, this has been passed without any public consultation. The labour department under Section 12 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act has the right to change Opening/Closing timings of the establishment and not to make a decision that has far reaching impact on this city. While we understand the need for medical establishments to be open 24×7, it does not make sense for all commercial establishments, especially restaurants, bars, delivery aggregators and supermarkets,” said Sneha Nandihal, co-founder of I Change Indiranagar, a federation of RWAs in Indiranagar.

Listing out the objections, the RWAs said, “Many commercial establishments illegally occupy residential areas or abut residences. The government has not shown any political will to enforce zoning. Thousands of crores are spent every 10 years to create Revised Master Plans which go without implementation. There is no identified commercial area in the city. Even the CBD is surrounded by residences which are being harassed day in and day out. Infringement of Article 21 of the Constitution of citizens to live in a decent environment and having the right to sleep peacefully at night. Rise in noise pollution. The Pollution Control Board norms for residential areas specify noise levels of less than 45 dB at night. This is already being violated – now the violations will go on all night.”

Earlier on April 16, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) had appealed to city police commissioner Kamal Pant to enforce the order of the Labour Department allowing commercial establishments round-the-clock.