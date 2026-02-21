Bengaluru man loses Rs 63.3 lakh to fraudsters posing as Mumbai cops, data protection board officials

The caller claimed that action was being taken against him through the Data Protection Board. (File Photo)

A Bengaluru resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 63.30 lakh by cyber fraudsters who impersonated officials from the Data Protection Board of India and the Mumbai police.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged at the cyber crime police station (central division) on February 19.

According to the complaint, the victim first received a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller claimed that action was being taken against him through the Data Protection Board. The caller alleged that 20 mobile “loading” devices were registered in the complainant’s name and warned him to cooperate with an ongoing inquiry.

Shortly after, a person identifying himself as ‘Sudeep’ contacted the complainant via WhatsApp from two different numbers. During a video call, the caller purported to be a Mumbai police officer and threatened the victim with legal consequences.