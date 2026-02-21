Bengaluru man loses Rs 63.3 lakh to fraudsters posing as Mumbai cops, data protection board officials

Between February 7 and 16, the victim transferred money from his South Indian Bank account and his wife’s Bank of Baroda accounts to accounts in Yes Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and ICICI Bank, the police said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 21, 2026 05:42 PM IST
The caller claimed that action was being taken against him through the Data Protection Board. (File Photo)The caller claimed that action was being taken against him through the Data Protection Board. (File Photo)
A Bengaluru resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 63.30 lakh by cyber fraudsters who impersonated officials from the Data Protection Board of India and the Mumbai police.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged at the cyber crime police station (central division) on February 19.

According to the complaint, the victim first received a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller claimed that action was being taken against him through the Data Protection Board. The caller alleged that 20 mobile “loading” devices were registered in the complainant’s name and warned him to cooperate with an ongoing inquiry.

Shortly after, a person identifying himself as ‘Sudeep’ contacted the complainant via WhatsApp from two different numbers. During a video call, the caller purported to be a Mumbai police officer and threatened the victim with legal consequences.

Later, another individual, introducing himself as ‘Jarra Marvath’ called from another mobile number. He assured the complainant that if he transferred funds to certain bank accounts for “verification” and “investigation” purposes, the entire amount would be refunded once the inquiry was completed.

Believing the claims, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 63.30 lakh between February 7 and February 16, from his South Indian Bank account and his wife’s two Bank of Baroda accounts to accounts in Yes Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and ICICI Bank, the police said.

After the transactions, the accused reportedly became unreachable. When the victim realised he had been defrauded, he approached the police.

A case has been registered under Section 66(D) (cheating by personation using computer resources or electronic communication) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

