‘No login, no app, no excuses’: Bengaluru resident builds portal to solve city’s garbage problem

Written by Neysa Mary

Like scores of residents of Bengaluru, Jyothish V M, 31, used to get perturbed seeing garbage dumped along the roadside, but one day, he could handle the stress no more and decided to address the issue head-on. All he took was four days to come up with the NammaKasa portal, where the public can report instances of garbage dumped illegally within a matter of seconds.

Jyothish, a product designer, started building the portal on April 4, and he was done with the job by April 8. According to him, 1,249 garbage-dumping incidents were reported till Saturday, of which only seven have been resolved.