‘No login, no app, no excuses’: Bengaluru resident builds portal to solve city’s garbage problem

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Written by Neysa Mary
Like scores of residents of Bengaluru, Jyothish V M, 31, used to get perturbed seeing garbage dumped along the roadside, but one day, he could handle the stress no more and decided to address the issue head-on. All he took was four days to come up with the NammaKasa portal, where the public can report instances of garbage dumped illegally within a matter of seconds.
Jyothish, a product designer, started building the portal on April 4, and he was done with the job by April 8. According to him, 1,249 garbage-dumping incidents were reported till Saturday, of which only seven have been resolved.
Building NammaKasa wasn’t without its challenges. “One of the most complex hurdles was ward-boundary mapping,” said Jyothish. Bengaluru is divided into 243 wards, each with irregular and often confusing boundaries. For the app to function effectively, every reported issue had to be accurately mapped to the correct ward and to the correct authority. A single mismatch could break the chain of accountability the platform was designed to enforce. Ensuring precision in this system became one of the most technically demanding phases of development, he added.
Jyothish told The Indian Express that the portal was still in a nascent stage and residents were giving feedback on map boundaries.
Jyothish said, “The idea behind the portal is clear: remove every possible barrier. There’s no login, no app download, and no lengthy forms. A user simply opens https://www.nammakasa.in/, taps ‘report’, uploads a photo, and submits within 30 seconds. Anything longer is a failure of design.”
“I have travelled to various countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia. They have limited resources, yet they keep the places tidy. My contention is, why can’t we do the same? It is not just about alerting the agencies but also about creating civic responsibility,” he added.
Till Saturday, the highest number of illegal garbage-dumping incidents were reported in BTM Layout (227), followed by Shivajinagar (127).
(Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express)
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